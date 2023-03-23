The Ararat Advertiser
Ararat celebrates Harmony Week

March 23 2023 - 3:00pm
Coinciding with Harmony Week, residents are encouraged celebrate our diverse community and learn more about the New Settlement Program by attending a Morning Tea held at Holy Trinity Hall on March 26.

Local News

