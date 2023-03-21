The Ararat Advertiser
Great turnout for Stawell Amateur Athletic Club's first race

March 21 2023 - 3:00pm
Photo: L-R Tom Walker, Claire Davies, Leon Monaghan. Picture supplied.

The first run on the Stawell Amateur Athletic Club syllabus saw 48 runners tackle the 5km, 3km and 1km distances across the senior, junior and sub-junior categories.

