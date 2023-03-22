The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Elmhurst police officer Leading Senior Constable Grant Healey awarded Bravery Medal after risking his life in an attempt to save a man from a burning building

Vera Demertzis
By Vera Demertzis
March 22 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
L-R: Peter Wilson, Justin McKenzie, Mark Stephens, Jonathan Keith, Sarah Keith, Geoff Rogers, Steve Whiting, LSC Grant Healey and Geoff Penna. Picture: supplied.

An Elmhurst police officer has received a Bravery Medal after he risked his life to find a man in a burning building in December 2019.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vera Demertzis

Vera Demertzis

Senior Journalist

Journalist at the Southern Highland News covering council yarns and community news. Got a tip or a story to tell? Email vera.demertzis@southernhighlandnews.com.au or call on 0427 250 908.

Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.