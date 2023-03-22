An Elmhurst police officer has received a Bravery Medal after he risked his life to find a man in a burning building in December 2019.
Leading Senior Constable Grant Andrew Healey along with several members of the public, including Jonathan Keith, Sarah Nanette Keith, Justin McKenzie, Geoffrey Penna OAM, Geoffrey Rogers, Mark Stephans, Steven Whiting, and Peter Wilson received a group bravery citation for their actions during the attempted rescue of a man from a house fire in Elmhurst, Victoria on 28 December 2019.
Leading Senior Constable Grant Healy displayed considerable bravery for his actions during the attempted rescue of a person from the house fire.
In March 2022 he was awarded the Victoria Police Valour Award for his actions.
Leading Senior Constable Healey previously told Australian Community Media how he tried to kick the front door down.
"I tried to kick the front door down and couldn't - so I went to the back door, which was unlocked," he said.
"The heat was so intense that it knocked me back. I believe that heat would have been around 1200 degrees (Celcius) - but I caught a glimpse of John's walking frame and I knew he was still in there.
"When I went in the second time I put a hanky across my face - and by that stage the smoke was so black. I just slid on my stomach.
"The only air in the house was sitting just an inch above the floorboards.
"You would not believe how black and thick that smoke was. I has burns to my nose and throat. I ended up with bad smoke inhalation in intensive care that night."
At approximately 10:00pm on December 28, 2019, Leading Senior Constable Healey was off-duty at a barbeque with other residents when they were alerted to a nearby house fire. Leading Senior Constable Healey and some of the others went directly to the property, where he realised that it was the home of a man with mobility issues.
He and another man then ran to the rear of the property, opened the back door and took two steps inside before being forced back by thick smoke and intense heat.
Leading Senior Constable Healey tied his handkerchief over his face and re-entered the house. He crawled on his stomach along the hallway through thick smoke and intense heat towards the bedroom where the occupant's walking frame had been observed.
Leading Senior Constable Healey saw the man's body on the bed in the light of the flames. He grabbed him, removed him out of the bedroom and pulled him down the hallway towards the rear door.
With the assistance of another who had re-entered the house, they moved the man to the rear door and were met by others who assisted to pull the man away from the house and commence CPR.
Unfortunately, the occupant of the burning house did not survive.
Journalist at the Southern Highland News covering council yarns and community news. Got a tip or a story to tell? Email vera.demertzis@southernhighlandnews.com.au or call on 0427 250 908.
