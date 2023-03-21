The Ararat Advertiser
Head on a Shiraz Adventure this Easter long weekend

March 21 2023 - 5:00pm
Mount Langi Ghiran Winery.

Join Mount Langi Ghiran, Mountainside Wines and Dogrock Winery, the wineries along the Rotundone Road Shiraz Adventure, for a tasting of their museum wines on Saturday, 8 April 8 and Sunday, April 9, 2023.

