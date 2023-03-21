Head on a Shiraz Adventure this Easter long weekend

Join Mount Langi Ghiran, Mountainside Wines and Dogrock Winery, the wineries along the Rotundone Road Shiraz Adventure, for a tasting of their museum wines on Saturday, 8 April 8 and Sunday, April 9, 2023.
Mount Langi Ghiran, Mountainside Wines and Dogrock Winery present the best of their museum wines which have been matured in ideal cellaring conditions to allow them to mature and age to their best potential.
Allen Hart, winemaker at Dogrock Winery in Crowlands, said the mueseum wines were carefully curated to represent the growing conditions at vineyard and the development of the wines as they age.
"We very much look forward to sharing them with visitors," he said.
Rotundone Road Shiraz Adventure is a collaboration between Dogrock Winery, Mountainside Wines and Mount Langi Ghiran where those looking to discover why Shiraz grown in cool climate wine regions displays pepper aromas and flavours can explore the wines in this part of the region.
While each winery offers Shiraz displaying pepper aromas and flavours, all are influenced by their growing location, the weather, soil conditions, and production processes.
This produces a range of peppery aromas and flavours that differ from winery to winery.
Shiraz is not the only museum wine being released over the Easter weekend.
Each winery has chosen museum wines to release such as tempranillo and riesling that have been matured in careful cellaring conditions to show the vineyards and their locations to their best.
Neil Butler, from Podversations, a regular visitor to the Rotundone Road Shiraz Adventure, says that he was looking forward to visiting over the weekend to enjoy a tasting of museum releases from each winery.
"All offer interesting and beautiful wines, and the museum release offers the opportunity to taste wines matured over a period of time," he said.
Travel the Rotundone Road, taste the limited-edition museum wines on show and take home your favourites.
Mount Langi Ghiran is located on Vine Road, Bayindeen. Mountainside Wines is located at 197 Mount Cole Road, Warrak and Dogrock Winery is located at DeGraves Road, Crowlands. All wineries are open over the Easter break from 11.00am to 5.00pm and bookings are not essential.
For more information, please call Jane Goninon at Mountainside Wines on 03 5354 3279.
