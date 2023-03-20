Great cast assembled for Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

Ararat Musical Comedy Society has assembled a strong cast for its June production of the beloved musical Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.
Read also: Highway reopened following clean-up process
Director Jodie Holwell and Musical Director Leanne McCready were thrilled with the great turnout to auditions in February, which enabled all roles to be filled, including 22 named roles as well as an adult ensemble and children's chorus.
"The cast has spent the past five weeks rehearsing the show's songs with Leanne, who has put in an enormous amount of work with the music," Ms Holwell said.
"We are now ready to move to the next stage of blocking and choreography, which is always an exciting part of the rehearsal process.
"It's a fantastic production, and while you may think it's just for kids, it's a very funny show with plenty of laughs ensured for adults who come along to see the show too."
Lead cast include: Lionel Holt (Caractacus Potts), Maree Fraser-Croft (Truly Scrumptious), Shania Atkins (Jeremy), Imogen Parsons (Jemima), Bryan Kennedy (Grandpa Potts), James Hartwich (Baron Bomburst), Deb Slorach (Baroness Bomburst), Sam Dunks (the Childcatcher), Tyler Wineberg (the Toymaker), Zyggie Sanders (Boris), Harry Belcher (Goran), Sam Dunks (Lady Scrumptious), Evenne Cosgriff (Coggins), Zafirah Davies-Harrison (the Junkman), Libby Johnston (Miss Phillips), Jo Jarman (Miss Phillips' assistant), Mary Reid (Chef), Sheridan Keith (Violet), Daryl Chaplin (Sid), Peta Chaplin (Turkey Farmer), Finlay Davidson (Greta), Violet Day (Marta), Inventors - Peta Chaplin, Evenne Cosgriff, Zafirah Davies-Harrison, Sheridan Keith, Tyler Wineberg, Leanne McCready, Soldiers - Daryl Chaplin, Carl Forshaw.
"We have a great cast who are bringing everything to their roles, I am really proud of the work they are putting in," Ms Holwell said.
"We are also very fortunate to have 11 children involved in the production and it is wonderful to see their confidence increasing as the weeks progress.
"But of course the star of our show is Chitty Chitty Bang Bang herself, and we can't wait for our audiences to see this magical car come to life!"
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang will be staged at the Ararat Town Hall over two weekends in 2023, June 16-18 and 23-25.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.