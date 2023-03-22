Blue Ribbon Foundation funds new general x-ray machine

East Grampians Health Service has installed a new general x-ray machine, thanks to the Victoria Police Blue Ribbon Foundation Ararat Branch and the generosity of the wider Ararat community.
The Ararat Branch completed this fundraising project last year, announcing at the Gala Night of Nights it had reached its $235,000 fundraising target, while also announcing that the Branch had reached the important milestone of raising $1 million since its establishment in 2002.
This general x-ray project was originally announced at the 2019 Gala Night of Nights, and Ararat Branch president Dianne Radford said she is thrilled that the Branch was able to complete the project despite the cancellation of a number of fundraisers during COVID-19.
"I am extremely proud of our small Ararat Branch team who have worked hard over the past three years, despite the obstacles of COVID-19, to raise $235,000 for the general x-ray machine, the biggest stand alone project to date in our 20 year history," Dianne said.
"It is in no small part due to the generosity of our community that we were able to deliver on our commitment, and to see the xray machine now installed in the East Grampians Health Service Medical Imaging Department is exciting for all members of our Branch."
The Ararat Branch is now looking towards a very special event, when on April 12, the Blue Ribbon Foundation Memorial Dedication Ceremony will be held at the Ararat Town Hall.
Chief Commissioner of Victoria Police Shane Patton APM will dedicate the new Blue Ribbon Foundation Wing of East Grampians Health Service, which includes the Medical Imaging and Pathology Departments.
The wing will be named in honour of the 175 Victoria Police officers who have died in the line of duty.
