The Ararat Eagles and Tatyoon were ruthless as they collected blowout wins against Moyston-Willaura and the SMW Rovers, while Hawkesdale-Macarthur put 216 points into Caramut.
Elsewhere, after round one wins, Lismore-Derrinallum and Woorndoo-Mortlake saw their luck turn with losses to Great Western and Wickliffe-Bolac.
Glenthompson-Dunkeld also kept its winning ways in a low scoring affair against Penshurst in the Mininera and District Football Netball League's second round on Saturday, April 22.
Moyston-Willaura vs Ararat Eagles
It was all one way traffic when the Moyston-Willaura Pumas hosted the Ararat Eagles at Willaura Recreation Reserve.
The first quarter was the Pumas best at it ended with the score reading 40-8.
The Eagles added 49 in the second, while the Pumas only added a single goal.
Moyston-Willaura were kept scoreless in the third and only added three points in the fourth.
At the final siren, Ararat had declared themselves as much a premiership threat as the team it was bettered by in its season opener, Tatyoon, with the score reading 27.22(184) - 2.5(17) in favour of the Eagles.
Tom Taurau was the game's highest scorer, with six goals, while Brent Bulger and Adrian Reid both collected a bag of four goals.
Tatyoon vs SMW Rovers
Not to be out done, Tatyoon also claimed a break away win, 20.11(131) - 8.2(50), against the SMW Rovers.
It wasn't all smooth sailing for the Hawks, SMW got off to the stronger start of the pair, leading into quarter time, 26-20.
At the return to play, Tatyoon were clinical, they held the Rovers to a single goal in the second, to lead into half-time by 15-points.
The Rovers went scoreless through the third while Tatyoon added 52.
SMW kicked three goals in the fourth period, but couldn't slow Tatyoon,
The game ended with Tatyoon ahead, 20.11(131) - 8.2(50), with the Hawks' Taylor Stewart holding a bag of 10 goals.
Hawkesdale-Macarthur vs Carmut
Hawkesdale-Macarthur have bounced back from an opening round loss to Wickliffe-Lake Bolac with a thud, and a 195-point drubbing of the Caramut Swans.
The Eagles scored at least 50 points in three of the four quarters, falling four points short in the second.
The final score favoured the Eagles, 34.12(216)-
James North (10) and Andrew McCartney (8) collected the biggest bags for their team while Joe Kenna (2) and Nicholas Frith (1) gave the Swans its three goals.
Woorndoo-Mortlake vs Wickliffe-Lake Bolac
Wickliffe-Lake Bolac has continued its winning ways, picking up a second victory in as many matches with a 14.12(96) - 7.10(52) win over the Woorndoo-Mortlake Tigers.
The Magpies lead fast from the start, taking a 20-point lead into the first quarter break.
The lead was extended through the second and the third.
It wasn't until the third quarter that the Tigers found the posts, but with the clock against them, the task was too great.
A flurry of five goals in the fourth took Woorndoo-Mortlake to 7.10(52) but it couldn't match Wicliffe-Lake Bolac's 14.12(96).
Great Western vs Lismore-Derrinallum
It was a fast start for Great Western, who hosted the Lismore-Derrinallum Demons at Great Western Recreation Reserve.
The Lions were racking up points at twice the rate the Demons were, but after the first huddle, the Demons stepped on the gas.
Lismore-Derrinallum came back in the second, taking advantage of poor accuracy from the hosts, to close the gap from nine to three, and then take a healthy lead in the third (56-42).
But in the fourth, it was Great Western who swung back into the game, creating a 23-point turnaround to claim the win 12.17(89) - 12.9(80)
Great Western's Nigel Sibson claimed five goals to top the score sheets for the game.
Glenthompson-Dunkeld vs Penshurst
Despite an even start between the Glenthompson-Dunkeld Rams and the Penshurst Bombers at Dunkeld Recreation Reserve, it was a match the visitors may not want to revisit.
The Rams kept the Bombers scoreless through the second while piling on 20-points.
In the third, they added 14 while Penshurst rediscovered the post to add eight of their own.
With a 25-point difference, and a quarter of football to play, the Demons came out swinging until the end.
Penshurst scored three goals in the fourth, to bring their total to 39 and shrink the gap to 13.
The final score ended in favour of the Rams, 7.10(52)-5.9(39).
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree at Macleay College in Sydney.
