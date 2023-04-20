The Mininera and District Football and Netball League kicked off on Saturday, April 15, when the 12 teams took to fields around the region for the first round of 2023.
Ararat Eagles Vs. Tatyoon
Tatyoon travelled to Ararat to take on the side that beat them in the 2022 grand final.
The Eagles had its nose in front, leading a very tight first quarter by two-points, and at half time by four.
Tatyoon found a way through Ararat's defence in the third, they put on 20 points while the Eagles only added seven.
The flow of play towards the visitors continued through the fourth, and Tatyoon finished with a 54-29 win.
Caramut Vs. Glenthomspson-Dunkeld
Caramut opened its 2023 MDFNL season at home against Glenthompson Dunkeld but it may be a game the side soon hopes to forget.
The Swans were kept scoreless through the full 80 minutes, while the visitors kicked 19 goals and 25 behinds for 139 points.
Chris McLeod, and Thomas Waters both kicked six goals.
Wickliffe-Lake Bolac Vs. Hawkesdale-Macarthur
It was only one goal that decided the result when Wickliffe-Lake Bolac hosted Hawkesdale-Macarthur for the team's season opener.
A tight first quarter saw the team separated by only a point going into the break.
In the second quarter Wickliffe-Lake Bolac built a 10-point lead to go into half time.
Hawkesdale-Macarthur came back in the third but only added six in the final quarter and lost 43-37.
James Vandenberg was the games leading goal-scorer, with three, and was named among the best on the park.
SMW Rovers Vs. Woorndoo-Mortlake
Another big win was pulled off by a team on the road, with Woorndoo-Mortlake picking up a 90-35 win over the SMW Rovers.
Woorndoo-Mortlake were strong throughout the game, they took the lead in the first quarter and only built it as the game went on.
They lead by 18 at the third quarter break and by keeping the home side scoreless in the fourth, they pushed that lead out to 55-points.
Jack Osbourne kicked 5 of Woorndoo-Mortlake's 12 goals and was named alongside Tyler Fowler, Matthew Pemberton, James Coghlan West, Sam Gervasoni and Ethan Mayhew as best players.
Lismore-Derrinallum Vs. Moyston-Willaura
Lismore-Derrinallum pulled off a blowout win when they hosted Moyston-Willaura.
Moyston-Willaura went goalless through the first half, two behinds were all they took into the sheds for the break.
By that time in the game, Lismore-Derrinallum had already picked up 85 points, with 12 goals and 13 behinds.
When the final siren rang, the visitors had posted 15-points, to the home team's 181, giving Lismore-Derrinallum the 166-point win.
Joshua Sanders kicked seven goals, while Bradley Ward pipped him for top-scorer with 8.
Penhurst Vs. Great Western
Great Western picked up a strong win on the road to kick of the 2023 MDFNL.
Playing against Penhurst, The Lions put on 94-points to win with a margin of 51.
Great Western lead the game at every break, despite a surge by Penhurst in the second quarter that saw them out-score the visitors, 14-9 through the period.
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree at Macleay College in Sydney.
