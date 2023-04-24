Seussical the Musical draws in performers from across the Wimmera

Rehearsal for Horsham Arts Council Seussical the Musical are now moving into the final weeks before it's cast hits the stage.
Vibrant and comical, at the heart of Seussical lies a message of inclusion, imagination and the belief that a persons a person no matter how small.
Continuing in its tradition of being a truly Wimmera wide company, HAC's production of Seussical the Musical has attracted performers from all over the Wimmera to join the high energy cast to create a show that is full out fun.
With performers travelling from Rainbow, Jeparit, Warracknabeal, Nhill, Stawell and Ararat, HAC is always excited to have cast involved who represent areas from across the Wimmera.
With a cast varying in age from 11 to wise, Seussical has 9 cast members as well as members of production team and crew who commit to a great deal of travel for the show.
Zafirah Harrison Davies travels from Ararat for each rehearsal she has.
"After being pulled into the arms of the HAC family during Legally Blonde I instantly knew I had to come back and try out for Seussical. Bringing the world of Seussical to life has been a massive joy and it's definitely worth the hour long drive to and from each rehearsal," she said.
Peter thought his theatre days were long behind him.
He was persuaded to audition from one of students who absolutely adored Legally Blonde.
This student was extremely worried about the upcoming House Public Speaking competition, ever the teacher Peter said he would do something that made him nervous and audition for HAC as encouragement, the singing part was fine but he was an absolute wreck for the dance audition.
With the extra encouragement, the student easily won their Speech age division.
Natasha Kuchel and Faye Johns find the joy of performing and the people they get to do it with, far outweighs the extra commitment needed to travel.
They have travelled from Warracknabeal for many years, as not only cast members, but committee and production team members and don't plan on giving up any time soon.
Jack Crowhurst , Simon Dufty and Stephani Lynch are based in Nhill, and have a strong affection for all things theatre.
They have all been previously involved with Piggery Lane Players, the Nhill drama group.
When the audition information came out for Seussical the Musical, they all agreed that it felt like a natural progression into something more challenging and just outside our comfort zone.
Jack had already been in Legally Blonde with Horsham Arts Council so Simon and Stephanie were excited to join him for Seussical.
"It's been so much fun to carpool the 50 minute trip together, with plenty of laughs and bonding," he said.
"It's such a good feeling to be representing Nhill, and sharing this experience. All of the Seussical cast and production team have been so supportive and welcoming.
A library career of over 30 years and love of singing, it was inevitable that Kerry auditioned for Seussical.
Two worlds colliding in the best way.
For Kerry it is that moment when you're finally all together - after many separate rehearsals split up into various groups.
"When the harmonies hit, the staging clicks, you think 'yes, this is going to be special," she said.
"Those endless trips up the highway are worthwhile."
