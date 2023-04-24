SES trucks off road as repairs underway

SES Heavy Rescue Trucks will be off the road in Horsham and Ararat while repairs are underway, with medium trucks in their place.
Stawell is no longer affected.
VICSES spokesperson said a suspected manufacturing and design flaw was identified on some of the fleet of Heavy Rescue Trucks in 2022.
"With support from the national regulator, a rectification and return to service program is now in progress with 18 Heavy Rescue Trucks back in service and further trucks returning each and every week," they said.
"All VICSES Road Crash Rescue Units, including Ararat, Horsham, Stawell have an appropriate rescue truck for providing their critical emergency response roles.
"The VICSES fleet can be moved around the state to minimise any impacts to service delivery.
"The safety of our volunteers is paramount and won't be compromised under any circumstance, with volunteers provided with regular updates on the ongoing issue."
A Heavy Rescue Truck will be returned to service at Horsham Unit next week.
Ararat's Heavy Rescue Truck will be returned by June.
Medium and Heavy Rescue Trucks carry the same standard minimum equipment as outlined in the Road Crash Rescue arrangements.
In complex situations further appliances and equipment can be called to support the response if required. VICSES vehicles are built for a 15-year lifespan.
Journalist at the Southern Highland News covering council yarns and community news. Got a tip or a story to tell? Email vera.demertzis@southernhighlandnews.com.au or call on 0427 250 908.
