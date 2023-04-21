The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

Rainbow flag to fly high in Ararat on IDAHOBIT DAY

April 21 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ararat Rural City Council, in collaboration with Grampians Pyrenees Primary Care Partnership and Grampians Regional LGBTIQ Network, will mark International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, Intersexism and Transphobia (IDAHOBIT) on May 17. Picture supplied.
Ararat Rural City Council, in collaboration with Grampians Pyrenees Primary Care Partnership and Grampians Regional LGBTIQ Network, will mark International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, Intersexism and Transphobia (IDAHOBIT) on May 17. Picture supplied.

Ararat Rural City Council, in collaboration with Grampians Pyrenees Primary Care Partnership and Grampians Regional LGBTIQ Network, will mark International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, Intersexism and Transphobia (IDAHOBIT) on May 17 with a flag raising ceremony, followed by an afternoon tea at Ararat Gallery TAMA in support of our LGBTQIA+ community.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.