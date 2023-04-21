Rainbow flag to fly high in Ararat on IDAHOBIT DAY

Ararat Rural City Council, in collaboration with Grampians Pyrenees Primary Care Partnership and Grampians Regional LGBTIQ Network, will mark International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, Intersexism and Transphobia (IDAHOBIT) on May 17 with a flag raising ceremony, followed by an afternoon tea at Ararat Gallery TAMA in support of our LGBTQIA+ community.
IDAHOBIT is a significant date in the ongoing fight for LGBTQIA+ equality.
Mayor Jo Armstrong encouraged residents to celebrate and stand in solidarity with the LGBTQIA+ community by attending the annual rainbow flag raising ceremony on May 17.
"Here in Ararat Rural City, we strive to create a place where everyone feels supported, a sense of belonging, and most importantly, safe to be themselves," Cr Armstrong said.
"Whether you're a part of the LGBTQIA+ community or an ally - it's important that we stand together to recognise the discrimination that our our diverse communities still face today.
"As a sign of support, Council will again formalise our commitment to championing diversity and inclusion on IDAHOBIT by raising the Progress Pride (rainbow) flag.
"To our LGBTIQA+ community, know that you are valued, respected, and that you will always have our support - Council will continue to work tirelessly towards making our municipality a more welcoming place for everyone."
IDAHOBIT celebrations in Ararat are held in partnership with Grampians Pyrenees Primary Care Partnership and Grampians Regional LGBTIQ Network. Join us for the rainbow flag raising ceremony at 1.45pm, followed by an afternoon Tea at Ararat Gallery TAMA from 2pm on Wednesday, May 17.
For more information, contact Council on (03) 5355 0200.
