The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

Former Richmond Premiership player to talk about career at Swifts sportsperson night

April 19 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Richmond Premiership player to talk about career at Swifts sportsperson night
Former Richmond Premiership player to talk about career at Swifts sportsperson night

Former Richmond player Shaun Griggs will be in Stawell on May 13.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.