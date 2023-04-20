The Ararat Advertiser
Bowls turn pink for McGrath Foundation

Vera Demertzis
By Vera Demertzis
April 20 2023
Ararat Bowls Club is set to host a Pink Bowls Day in support of the McGrath Foundation on April 30.

