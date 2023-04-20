Bowls turn pink for McGrath Foundation

Ararat Bowls Club is set to host a Pink Bowls Day in support of the McGrath Foundation on April 30.
All money raised will go towards the McGrath Foundation and breast cancer research.
Ararat Bowls Club president Stephen Walker said it was the first time the club was raising money for the McGrath Foundation and hoped to see people wearing pink.
"It's a social type of day to raise funds," he said.
"I thought it would be good to do a charity day for breast cancer research.
"We normally have a Legacy day for members but this is more for the general public, so anyone can come along, have a go at bowls and have a fun day.
Novice bowlers to experienced bowlers are invited to come along, support a great cause and wear pink on the day.
Bowls and afternoon tea will be provided, with drinks at the bar.
The day will also have raffle prizes to help raise money.
Novelty events are $5 for two bowls, $30 for two Bowl Triples per team, single entries welcomed.
Journalist at the Southern Highland News covering council yarns and community news. Got a tip or a story to tell? Email vera.demertzis@southernhighlandnews.com.au or call on 0427 250 908.
