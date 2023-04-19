The Ararat Advertiser
Football Netball Preview

Ararat Rats travel to Nhill for round two of the WFNL

Lucas Holmes
By Lucas Holmes
April 19 2023 - 7:00pm
The Rats will be hoping for drier conditions in round two of the WFNL season. Picture by Ben Fraser.
The Rats will be hoping for drier conditions in round two of the WFNL season. Picture by Ben Fraser.

The Horsham Demons will host the Saints in its annual ANZAC match, whilst Ararat will be out to make it two wins from as many games.

