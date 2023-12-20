Toner returns to Greater Western Victoria Rebels Boys program for 2024

Ararat Rat Hugh Toner will return to the GWV Rebels program in 2024.
Toner is one of five players from the Wimmera named in the 46-player squad when it was announced on Wednesday, December 20..
Connor Weidemann (Rupanyup) also returns, whilst Sam Janetzki (Horsham), Alby Kingston (Rupanyup) and Xavier Pumpa (Horsham) have all been included for the first time.
Rebels' talent lead, Brooke Brown, acknowledged the efforts of the players selected from the areas outside the Rebels' base in Ballarat.
"We have had three satellite programs in the Southwest, Hamilton and Horsham all under the watchful eye of some very experienced coaches. We have been super impressed with the standard that has been shown throughout our Rebels region," Brown said.
The Rebels restructured their pre-season program, which allowed the squad to be selected before the new year.
This enables players who missed out on selection to return to their community clubs and complete a full pre-season.
The restructure has been endorsed by several of the community clubs in the Rebels' catchment.
"It allows the boys to head back and really entwine themselves into their community clubs. We see many of these boys as potential leaders back at their home clubs," Brown said.
"They have had a taste of training standards, and we hope they can take that back with them."
The Rebels had four players selected in the 2023 AFL Draft, including Horsham Saints junior Joel Freijah.
The selected squad will train together for the first time on Thursday, December 21, at Mars Stadium and then start back after the Christmas/New Year break in late January.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.