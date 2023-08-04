Ararat Rat Hugh Toner will make his GWV Rebels debut when the Talent League side faces the Northern Knights at Preston City Oval on Saturday, August 5.
Rebels Talent Lead Brooke Brown said Toner had put together a strong training block and games back with the Rats over the community break.
"It's a wonderful achievement for Hugh," Brown said.
"He has worked hard at training all year, and he deserves his opportunity. It is exciting for his family and friends."
At club level, Toner has featured in six Under 17s matches and four in the Seniors.
Toner has featured in the best in five of his six Under 17s matches and has kicked one goal.
Last week's match-up saw a long-awaited return to Warrnambool for the Rebels, where they recorded a 74-point win over the Geelong Falcons.
The Rebels head to Preston City to face the Northern Knights in round 15 at 12.30 pm on Saturday, August 5.
The Rebels head into the match-up sitting fifth with a 7-3 win-loss record.
Just three rounds remain in the Talent League Boys season as the program eyes off another Wildcard finish this year.
FB: Harry Lawson, Jack O'Brien, Harry Charleson
HB: Ollie Hannaford, Wil Rantall, Connor Weidemann
C: Fred Valpied, George Stevens, Joel Freijah
HF: Lachlan Charleson, Jonty Faull, Ned Renfree
FF: Connor Byrne, Mitch Lloyd, Rhys Unwin
R: Mac Scoullar, Alex Molan, Luamon Lual
INT: Hugh Toner, Reggie Mast, Khy Jess, Amon Radley, Jack Ough
EMG: Hugh Trigg, Ethan McKercher and Tyler Pidgeon
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at: edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083. Linktree: linktr.ee/bearbearbear
