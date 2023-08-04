The Ararat Advertiser
Sports Affairs

Hugh Toner will make his GWV Rebels debut in the Talent League

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
August 4 2023 - 12:00pm
Ararat Rat Hugh Toner will make his GWV Rebels debut in round 15 of the Talent League against the Northern Knights on Saturday, August 5. Picture supplied
Ararat Rat Hugh Toner will make his GWV Rebels debut when the Talent League side faces the Northern Knights at Preston City Oval on Saturday, August 5.

