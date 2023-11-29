East Grampians Health Service was named a finalist in the Victorian Public Health Care Awards' Premier's Medium Health Service of the Year.
EGHS joined Echuca Regional Health and South West Healthcare as one of three finalists in the category of 18 health services, with South West Healthcare winning the award.
EGHS chief executive Nick Bush said he was very proud of the achievements of the health service over the past year
"Highlights have included the establishment of a new obstetric model for EGHS and an innovative training model which will see 15 first-year Deakin University medical students, recruited from the local area, training in Ararat in 2024," Mr Bush said.
"We introduced a Home Support program, previously an Ararat Rural City service, employing 10 new staff and servicing 300 clients, which is supporting the older members of our community to remain in their homes and has been very successful."
Read also:
Mr Bush said EGHS was also identified by the Victorian Public Sector Commission as one of the seven best performing organisations in the consolidated domain of senior leadership, which was a great achievement.
"I am extremely proud of our staff, who have risen to the challenges of the past year and continue to show care and compassion towards our patients, residents, consumers and the wider Ararat and Willaura communities," Mr Bush said.
Do you want to read more local news? Click HERE
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.