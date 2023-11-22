Local racer, Nathaniel Kuchel, has shone in the Ararat Car Club's King of the Hill event, placing first in his class at the event that ran on the weekend on Sunday, November 19.
In his BMW 135i, a small coup that weighs about 1450kg, Kuchel won the improved 4001cc and over event, and placed fourth in the overall race for the title of 'King of the hill'.
Kuchel's fastest time was 55.25 seconds, beating his closest in-class rival by four seconds.
The fastest run overall was 54.10 seconds, achieved by Derrick White in a Subaru Liberty.
"It was an absolutely thrilling experience," Kuchel said.
Kuchel is still a new name on the Ararat motorsport timesheets, his latest event was only his second time entering a race.
He had preciously entered the short course event at Ararat's One Tree Hillclimb, but this time tackled the long course.
"Going into the the first event, I wasn't expecting to do anywhere near as good as I did," he said.
"Then obviously, coming into this event, I was kind of a bit more serious about it, trying to be a bit more competitive."
Kuchel's win is made all the more sweeter when comparing the money he has spent on his car compared to some of his competitors.
"I've done a little bit to it, but nowhere near as much as some of the other guys that are compete there," he said.
"So [I've] spent probably a maximum about four, rand on it, including the tires, which were probably the most expensive part of it.
"Really, in comparison I've spent nothing compared to most of the other cars that were there."
Despite his strong result, Kuchel's weekend did not go seamlessly, and he came unstuck on his last run.
"Throughout the course of the weekend, I was consistently getting better and better times, and the last run there, I pushed myself perhaps a little bit too hard," he said.
"I was obviously trying to get in the 54 seconds, but, coming out of the first chicane, I just come out a bit hot, and went off the road a little bit and sustained a little bit of suspension damage.
"But, I'll definitely come back better than ever for the next event, no doubt about that."
