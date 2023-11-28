The Ararat Advertiser
Ararat Resident Finds Confidence and Meaningful Work through VMCH

By Staff Reporters
Updated November 29 2023 - 10:47am, first published November 28 2023 - 6:00pm
Ararat's Tyson Ballinger is one of 19 people Villa Maria Catholic Homes has helped find meaningful employment through the last year as part of its unique employment pathways program.

