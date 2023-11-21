The Chalambar Golf Club is currently undertaking works to upgrade its lawn bowling greens.
Chalambar Golf Club general manager, Bon Tai, told the Ararat Advertiser the upgrades are necessary to maintain the quality of the green.
"It's been unplayable for competitions or not up to competition standards," Mr Tai said.
The upgrades have been self funded by the Chalambar Golf Club with the new greens to set to be playable in March, 2024.
Chalambar's surface is the only grass bowling green in the region.
The greens get regular use as the club participates in the Grampians weekend and midweek pennant competitions.
Chalambar's bowling greens are also used for social events, such as the barefoot bowls nights that the club runs weekly during daylight savings.
