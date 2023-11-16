Properties across the Ararat Rural City Council have received two vouchers, each one to allow residents the opportunity to dispose of 1 cubic metre of green waste at the council's transfer stations.
The initiative is a part of ARCC's Green Waste Disposal Program and is encouraging residents to clean up their back yards in preparation of this summer's fire season.
Residents can find the council's transfer stations in Ararat, Elmhurst, Lake Bolac, Moyston, Pomonal, Tatyoon, Streatham and Willaura with the program set to run until Friday, December 22.
ARCC chief executive Dr Tim Harrison stressed the importance of cleaning up the green waste around the home, saying a simple clean-up can help protect homes and our community this fire season.
"Clean-up activities like cleaning out gutters, mowing, and slashing around your property are effective ways to reduce the fire risk posed to our community," Dr Harrison said.
"To help with the clean-up, Council has distributed two free Green Waste Vouchers to every household. We want to ensure residents and ratepayers can easily access this free service ahead of fire season.
"Now is a good time for you to start getting your property ready for any natural disasters that may impact our community down the track."
With Monday, November 20, marking, the start of the fire danger period, residents are reminded to identify fire risks on their properties and have plans in place in case of an emergency.
If you notice any fallen trees on debris on the roadside, please report it on Council's website to submit a request.
