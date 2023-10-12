The Ararat Rats will have a new senior for the first time since the 2019 WFNL season.
Premiership coach Matt Walder has advised the club that he will not continue his role in 2024.
Replacing Walder at the helm will be will be premiership players Tom Mills and Tom Williamson.
Ararat president David Hosking was thankful for the work that Walder had done for the club.
"Matty [Walder] told the club a little more than a couple of weeks ago, and then he told everybody on Saturday night [September 16] in the celebrations," Hosking said.
"We wish Matty well. We were disappointed to see him go, but we really appreciate what he's done for us."
Since Walder moved back to the Wimmera after the 2019 season, The Rats were transformed from a young squad to a perennial contender.
Read more: Winning blooms at orchid show
After the COVID-19-affected seasons of 2020/21, the Rats lost four combined matches in the following two seasons.
In 2022, Ararat finished as minor premiers before losses to the Burras in the second semi-final and a seven-point loss in the grand final.
It took until the second semi-final for the Rats to taste defeat in 2023.
The Rats exacted revenge on the Giants with a 21-point win on grand final day, its first seniors flag since 2001.
"We'd love to have won both, but so would everybody. We're pretty pleased with how things have gone in the last couple of years," Hosking said.
However, due to the timing of Walder's departure, the Rats were able to prepare for 2024
"We're able to get on the front foot and get things a bit organized. So that we're not stuck in this limbo land where we don't have a coach," Hosking said.
"We've been able to appoint replacement coaches pretty quickly, which means we don't lose any momentum."
Hosking looks forward to having Mills and Williamson at the helm, as both have had AFL and VFL experience.
Mills played with the Northern Bullants in 2022, whilst Williamson played 44 games for Carlton between 2017-22.
"You've got two guys that have had recent AFL and VFL experience who've played under good coaches," Hosking said.
"They would have some pretty good ideas on the modern game and how footy should be played."
Walder has since been announced as Warrack Eagles senior coach for the 2024 season.
Keep up to date with the latest news from around the league HERE
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.