Ararat Rural City has kicked off its preventative road maintenance program to improve safety, support freight movements, and enhance the municipality's livability.
The Bituminous Resealing Program 2023-24 aims to extend the life of the region's road network through proactive resealing of 21 sections of roads in both rural and urban areas.
Ararat Rural City Council chief executive, Dr Tim Harrison said reseal works will be carried out by contractors VSA Roads Pty Ltd.
"Ararat Rural City is one of the region's major agricultural hubs as well as the gateway to the Grampians - a fast-growing tourism area," said Dr Harrison.
"These roads are crucial in providing links between rural communities, as well as allow our farmers to connect to domestic trade opportunities.
Dr Harrison said the annual resealing program is key to keeping road safe for travellers.
"Road surfaces become brittle over time, you'll start to see cracks form in the seal, allowing water to seep into the pavement causing potholes to form," he said
"Council's road reseal program involves adding an additional coat of seal to the road surface, providing a waterproof barrier to prevent future failures and keep our roads at a high standard.
"The goal is to have 240,338 square metres of our road network resealed by November."
The following roads are included in the 2023/24 reseal program:
