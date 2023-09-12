Tatyoon is the 2023 Mininera & District Football League premiers, completing the double with its A-grade netballers winning earlier in the day.
Despite the testing conditions, the Hawks' accurate kicking saw them win 10.6 (62) to 6.12 (48) over the Woorndoo-Mortlake Tigers at the Conna Wilson Reserve in Mininera on Saturday, September 9, 2023.
It was a redeeming win for the side after losing the 2022 grand final to Ararat in a last-quarter blow-out.
The Hawks came into the game clear favourites, boasting a percentage of 396.33, including a 50-point win over the Tigers in round 16.
However, Coach Zac Tunbridge reminded his players that it would count for nothing if they did not focus from the first bounce.
With Tunbridge's words echoing, the Hawks got off to a strong start; Josh Lee booted the game's first goal, followed by an Andrew Maconachie major four minutes later.
Goals to David Brady and Kieran Collins gave Tatyoon a 22-point lead at the first break, with the Tigers struggling to score in the first quarter.
CROSS COUNTRY: Leah Seebohm wins Wilde Family 5km handicap
Tunbridge rallied his troops but reminded them there was still three quarters to go.
"We want to do the simple things. We want to play wet weather football," he said.
"We can put them to the sword this quarter by playing good football."
WFNL FOOTBALL: Rats' response earns grand final berth
Woorndoo-Mortlake came out firing, kicking the following two goals via a Matt Pemberton double.
Brady's and Collins' second goals and a brilliant right-foot snap from Ben Clay pushed the lead to 28 points.
As the rain settled into a consistent pour, Grant Cameron's first goal reduced the deficit, only to be nullified by a late Trent Baird major.
The Hawks went into the main break ahead by 27 points.
Wet weather football was the order of the day, with the ball rebounding between the 50s as neither team could seize control.
William Henderson scored the first goal of the quarter after almost nine minutes of play.
The wind was a significant factor, pushing several shots wide or short.
Sean McDougall snapped a near-impossible goal after Collins' set shot fell short and gave the Hawks a seven-goal lead.
It was back and forth for the rest of the quarter, with stoppages giving the umpired plenty to do.
Tatyoon went into the final break ahead by 36 points.
"That was the most important quarter of the day," Tunbridge said.
"But this quarter we need to feed the half back line as much as possible. Use your feet, use your hands, just move the ball."
Tunbridge said the Tigers would come out firing in the last quarter, but the side needed to hold fast.
"All I want in this last quarter is for us to defend," Tunbridge said.
"If we aren't ruthless, they will come back."
Woorndoo-Mortlake had its strongest quarter of the game, kicking three goals from seven scoring shots while keeping Tatyoon scoreless.
However, the margin was too substantial to overcome, and Tatyoon won by 14 points.
Josh Bibby, Ryan Bates, Anthony Rosato, Andrew Browne, Samuel Phillips, and William Henderson were best on ground.
Brady and Collins finished with two goals, while Baird, Clay, Henderson, Lee, Maconachie and McDougall each scored one.
Rosato took home the AFL Vic Country Medal, while Browne was awarded the JA Knight for his work in the ruck.
Haydn Templeton, Thomas Gough, Tyson Osborne, Matthew Pemberton and William Paulin were among Woorndoo-Mortlake's best.
Pemberton led all scorers with three goals, with Grant Cameron, Sam Gervasoni and Jesse Horan adding single goals.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.