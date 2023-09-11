The Stawell and Ararat Cross Country Club (SACCC) celebrated two achievements on Sunday.
Leah Seebohm dominated the Wilde Family 5km Handicap and earned her first-ever victory for the club, whilst Jack Trounson completed a club record 700th run.
The race was held on the outskirts of Moyston, at the race sponsor's (Neil and Barb Wilde) family property, overlooking the forever impressive Grampians Ranges.
Neil and Barb Wilde have sponsored this race for more than 25 years, missing only one race in this time due to the interrupted year of 2020.
In 2010, the couple were given Life Memberships for their tireless contributions to SACCC.
Neil is the club's longest-serving president (12 years), and both are still active in support of the club.
Their children (Kelly, Amy and Robert) also grew up around the running club and, in that time, have also made significant contributions.
Their oldest daughter, Kelly, took on the role of club Secretary in 2009 & 2010 and still supports the club preparations for the annual presentation evenings.
Considering all this, you would be hard-pressed to find a more fitting place to celebrate the record 700th club run of club legend Jack Trounson.
Deservingly, this run had arrived with much anticipation, and Trounson could enjoy his first steps of the race in style when a guard of honour was formed as he ran off the start line.
The guard of honour included his wife, Gail, his sons (Craig and Dale) and his grandchildren. He even got to run this momentous race, stride for stride, with his grandson Tanner.
Trounson completed his 700th run, finishing in an impressive sixth place for the 5km Handicap event.
On an undulating 5km course, many competitors enjoyed fast times after completing their efforts.
The fastest times in the females went to Leah Seebohm in a cracking 24 minutes 35 seconds, with Helen McPherson charging around the course in 25 minutes 33 seconds.
In the men's category, Mark Thompson took out the fastest split for the day in 19 minutes and 44 seconds, with Matt Haddow finishing in 23 minutes and 52 seconds.
The main event for the day saw Acacia Meerick take out third place from a determined Helen McPherson (2nd), with Leah Seebohm enjoying her first-ever win with the club to cross the finish line with the support of her mother and Leah's children, to help celebrate the significant occasion.
"It's really special (the win) because I don't have many trophies, so this is the closest I've got to one," Seebohm reflected on Sunday's achievement.
When asked how she had managed to get her first win and consistently be the SACCC fastest female competitor for season 2023, Leah offered the following.
"I honestly think it's the people I'm surrounded by and just people believing in you and thinking you are capable of these greater things, that you probably never had the confidence in yourself to think that you could do."
"Having friends like Annie (Brown) and doing all these milestones together has just been huge," Seebohm added.
The pair started running together after Seebohm gifted her friend an entry into the 2022 'Run the Gap' annual event held in Halls Gap.
Since then, both have completed various Parkrun events, a Half Marathon and in 2023, joined up with SACCC.
They will continue to take on new challenges together in October when they attempt to complete their first-ever Marathon at the Melbourne Marathon event on October 15.
Under the guidance of Sue Blizzard, the pair will complete their final preparations over the next month, with just two long runs to wind up their training before their Marathon attempt.
When asked about what her coach had been working on with her in training, Seebohm shared the following.
"Sue is trying to teach me not to be like a 'bull at a gate' when I start off!"
The club also dedicated Sunday's run to promoting 'RU OK Day', which will officially occur this Thursday, September 14.
RU OK day is a national day of action when we remind Australians to ask, 'Are you OK?' and start a meaningful conversation whenever they spot the signs that someone they care about might be struggling.
If you want more information about 'RU OK? Day' or to donate to this vital cause, please visit https://www.ruok.org.au/.
Next week will be the season's last race, on Sunday, September 17.
This race will also be The President's 5km Handicap and final Championship race for 2023.
The event will be held at Sawpit Road, Alec McKenzie Dam, Ararat.
Race briefing and registrations will occur up to 8:45am, with the race starting at 9am sharp.
The club welcomes anyone who would like to give Cross Country running a go.
Visit the Stawell and Ararat Cross Country Club website for more information www.revolutionise.com.au/stawellandararat/home.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.