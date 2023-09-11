The Ararat Advertiser
Seebohm wins Wilde Family 5km Handicap, Trounson finishes 700th run

By Staff Reporters
September 11 2023 - 4:00pm
Wilde Family 5km handicap Leah Seebohm (middle) with second-place Helen McPherson (left) and Acacia Merrick (third). Picture supplied
The Stawell and Ararat Cross Country Club (SACCC) celebrated two achievements on Sunday.

