The Ararat Eagles are the 2022 Mininera and District Football Netball League senior football premiers.
Not even Shakespeare, Spielberg and Alfred Hitchcock could have come up with a better ending to the epic saga the club has faced to achieve its first premiership glory.
Playing in front of a colossal crowd at the Glenthompson Recreation Reserve, all eyes were on the Eagles.
They finished 16-0 during the regular season but lost to Tatyoon in the qualifying final.
Eager to stamp its authority on the game, Ararat flew out the gates.
The Eagles won the first centre bounce, gained the first entry into the forward fifty, and scored with its first attempt on goal via Zachary Jenkins in the first minute of the game.
Excellent backline pressure thwarted the Eagles' successive two attempts, who amassed three scoring shots on goal but only led by eight points.
Tatyoon was not without its chances, pouring the pressure on Ararat, but could not score the elusive first goal of the game, scoring five behinds in a row.
Majors to Brent Bulger and Aiden Graveson further exacerbated the Hawks scoring woes, ending the quarter 3.2 (20) to 0.5 (5).
The Tatyoon finally scored their first goal two minutes into the second quarter via a Mitchell Laundy 50-metre penalty and a David Brady major.
Scoring remained a commodity throughout the second quarter, with intense on-ball pressure from the Hawks and Eagles negating any quality attempt on goal.
Almost against the run of play, Nick Dunford extended the Eagles' lead to 16 points, negated by a Kieran Collins goal minutes later.
At the end of the half, Ararat led Tatyoon by just nine points, 4.5 (29) to 2.8 (20).
The collective minds around the ground pondered if the Eagles had the resolve to hold its nerve or whether the Hawks would repeat its dynamic second half from two weeks earlier.
Just like the opening of the first half, Ararat scored within the first minutes of the second with a Jenkins snap from 30 metres out.
Despite some inspiring leadership from coach Zac Tunbridge and captain Jack Fraser, the Hawks could not convert its opportunities into goals; Tyler Cronin slotted Tatyoon's lone goal in the third quarter from the goal square.
A late goal to Damian Joiner extended the Eagles' lead to 14, 6.7 (42) to 3.11 (29).
While many would call the third quarter the premiership quarter, onlookers would have sufficient evidence to say it is the final quarter.
Ten goals were scored in the fourth quarter, including Tatyoon's fourth for the game via vice-captain William Henderson inside two minutes, slashing the lead to nine points.
Close to one of the best players on the ground for the day, Tom Taurau kicked the Eagles' seventh, followed by captain Jayden Wright.
With a 27-point lead, the Eagles were buoyant. Four more majors to Graveson, and the game was theirs.
When the final siren sounded, Ararat had won 13.10 (88) to 5.13 (43).
After the game, a jubilant Wright paid tribute to his teammates.
"I don't actually have words to describe it honestly," he said after the win.
"It's just raw emotions going through my body right now. It's just beyond unbelievable. I'd like to say it's been coming along for the last few years now, but now it's finally here."
Graveson was awarded the JA Knight for his five-goal effort, while Zachary Jenkins took home the AFL Vic Country Medal.
The big forward said reassurance from co-coach Brett Sladdin during the halftime break.
"He just said, 'Who wants it more? Who wants to win?' We've been hungry for it all year, and everyone came fired up.
"We knew that Tatyoon was a good challenge for us, but the boys really played well together and got the job done."
Sladdin praised Graveson for his memorable final quarter.
"He was marketing this in the went near him. They tried to double team in a couple of times and they just couldn't get the ball out of his hands," he said.
"When you're that tall and put your arms up and jumping on the foot, not too many blokes are going to be able to reach it."
The co-coach said it was the work rate of the 22 players on the field that helped the Eagles get over the line.
"The boys had a real crack and will know they played a real game of footy today," he said.
"We changed a few things for when we played them last and they worked; we pretty much knew what we had to do after that game."
Sladdin noted the pressure of going undefeated during the regular season, only to lose to the Hawks in the qualifying final, motivated the team.
"(When) we lost the other week there's a bit of pressure," he revealed.
"Other teams probably thought we went out we're going out in straight sets but that pressure come off and we're still pretty confident that things should work out right.
"There's a lot of families around the club that have been here for a long time... that's what all that emotion was about today. They probably never thought they get to see this."
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
