Minyip Murtoa Burras v Ararat Rats
Ararat Season remains in the balance when it faces Minyip Murtoa at Minyip Recreation Reserve in round 16 of the WFNL on Saturday, August 5.
The Burras fought hard in its round 15 clash with the Roos at Dimboola Recreation Reserve.
After scores were level at quarter-time, Sheridan Petering's side kept within two goals at half time before the Roos' scoring power took over.
Maddison Morgan's 30 goals sees her on the cusp of 300 goals for the season.
Mid-courter Meg Cashin finished in the best for the third time in 2023, alongside goal keeper Alexandra Hanson.
Despite the Rats losing to the Giants, it remains only four points outside the top five.
Laney McLoughlan shot 25 goals in its four-goal defeat to the Giants.
Stawell Warriors v Warrack Eagles
A win over the Eagles in round 16 of the WFNL would see Stawell with a second chance in the upcoming finals series.
The Warriors came out on top in a thrilling one-goal win over Nhill in round 15 at Davis Park.
Stawell scored the first six goals of the last term in the 32-31 win.
Ebony Summers finished with 18 goals, and her rebounding was also a feature.
Lauren Homden and Meg Walker were featured in the best.
Warrack was defeated by Horsham 26-67 in its round 15 match at Anzac Park.
The Eagles trailed by four goals at the first change but only managed 15 in the last three quarters.
Amber O'Connor shot 15 goals.
Horsham Saints v Dimboola Roos
A strong opening quarter will be crucial for the Horsham Saints when it hosts Dimboola in round 16 of the WFNL on Saturday, August 5, according to coach Jess Cannane.
"We probably haven't started the best in the first quarters. So that's something that we're definitely looking to turn around in the next three rounds coming into finals," Cannane said.
The Saints are refreshed after its bye and are ready to take on a Roos side that poses many challenges, particularly with Olivia Jorgensen in the attacking circle.
"We're blessed enough that we've got a couple of different defensive lineups if we need which is good. But it'll be business as usual; I'll back our girls into score more than most sides," Cannane said.
"I think we play a very similar sort of game. We're both pretty physical and rely on our fitness and our speed. And then we've got a couple of taller book ends.
"They've got the combination of youth and a little bit of experience, the same as us."
Goal shooter Jorja Clode shot 89 goals for the Saints in its round 14 win over the Burras.
For the Roos, it enters the match following a 10-goal win over Minyip Murtoa at Dimboola Recreation Reserve.
Jorgensen shot 57 goals for Dimboola as Ashlee Morrish and Holly Ross were named in the best.
Southern Mallee Giants v Nhill Tigers
Southern Mallee hopes to make it two wins in a row when its hosts Nhill at Beulah Memorial Park.
The Giants upset sixth-placed Ararat at Alexandra Oval in round 15 for its first win since round eight.
With the scores level at three-quarter time, the Giants outscored the Rats 14 goals to nine in the fourth quarter.
Steph Thomson led the way with 36 goals.
Nhill will look to apply the same defensive pressure that it did to Stawell when they travel to Beulah.
The Tigers pushed the third-placed Warriors for four quarters but fell one goal short at a windy Davis Park.
Sydney Thorogood continues to impact the game in the attacking third in only her fifth game of the season.
Ellen Bennett and Tess McQueen featured in the best.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
