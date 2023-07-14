The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

Sheepvention Rural Expo to provide platform for cutting-edge ideas

July 14 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shaping the future at Sheepvention Rural Expo
Shaping the future at Sheepvention Rural Expo

Sheepvention Rural Expo will provide a leading platform for cutting-edge ideas and technological advancements in the renowned Inventions Competition, as well as provide an impressive line-up of speakers on the Towards 90 Innovations Stage.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.