Shaping the future at Sheepvention Rural Expo

Sheepvention Rural Expo will provide a leading platform for cutting-edge ideas and technological advancements in the renowned Inventions Competition, as well as provide an impressive line-up of speakers on the Towards 90 Innovations Stage.
The Innovations Stage and Inventions Competition has gained a reputation for showcasing ground-breaking concepts and thought-provoking discussions within the agricultural industry.
The Hub will showcase an array of speakers, inventions and businesses alike to inspire, educate and challenge conventional thinkers.
Among the noticeable speakers gracing the Innovation Stage is James Nagorcka, a renowned local inventor.
After building his own tractor on his property just outside of Hamilton, he won contracts with US giant John Deere. Joining the line-up will be Sinclair Wilson, Meat and Livestock Australia, Mallee Marketing, NextGen Agri, Elders, Agriculture Victoria and Humans of Agriculture to name a few.
The stage will cover topics including; Factors impacting the agribusiness sectors, optimising reproductive productions in livestock, machine learning in the livestock industry and water management.
The renowned Inventions Competition highlights some of the most creative and inventive ideas from entrepreneurs and inventors.
Every inventor has to start somewhere, and at Sheepvention, they can take advantage of the opportunity to connect with various stakeholders.
In 2022, the competition was taken out by AWI's Stephen Feighan and SCAA Training's Glenn Haynes. They designed a mechanical system that delivers the sheep to the shearer, thereby eliminating the catch and drag from the pen.
This minimises the chance of injury to the shearer and the sheep whilst also maximising productivity with significantly reduced handling times.
The competition will host a number of classes, including: Livestock equipment and technology, farm machinery, house & garden, business and corporate technology, kindergarten, primary, secondary and tertiary students.
The stage and competition will take place in the ACE Radio Innovations Hub and will be complimented by trade exhibitors focused in the educational, professional services, government and innovative sectors.
Sheepvention Rural Expo will take place on Sunday 6 - Monday 7 August 2023, at the Hamilton Showgrounds. For more event information and ticket purchases, please visit www.sheepvention.com
