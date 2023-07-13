New data released by the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare (AIHW) has revealed the leading cause of death in Ararat.
The figures released on July 11, showed the leading cause of death was Coronary heart disease, with 57 deaths between 2017 and 2021.
The second most common cause of death was Dementia including Alzheimer disease with 53 recorded deaths, followed by Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), with 42 recorded deaths.
The fourth most common cause of death was lung cancer (35), cerebrovascular disease (30), diabetes (19), accidental falls (18), heart failure and complications and ill-defined heart disease (16), prostate cancer (15), and cancer of unknown or ill-defined primary site (15) make the top 10 causes of death.
A total of 601 people died between 2017 and 2021.
The AIHW also revealed the data between the causes of death between men and women in Ararat.
Of the 601 deaths in the five year period, 333 of those deaths were men, while 267 deaths were female.
The leading cause of deaths in men in Ararat was coronary heart disease (38), followed by dementia (24) and COPD (22).
Other causes of death included lung cancer, cerebrovascular disease, prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, diabetes, accidental falls, colorectal cancer, parkinson disease, kidney failure, accidental poisoning, cardiomyopathy, heart failure and complications and ill-defined heart disease, cardiac arrhythmias, suicide, oesophageal cancer, influenza and pneumonia, and brain cancer.
Of the 267 female deaths, the leading cause of death was dementia (28), COPD (20), and coronary heart disease (18).
Other deaths included cerebrovascular disease, cancer of unknown or ill-defined primary site, heart failure and complications and ill-defined heart disease, diabetes, accidental falls, kidney failure, breast cancer influenza and pneumonia, colorectal cancer, cardiac arrhythmias, Other diseases of intestines, ovarian cancer, hypertensive disease, oesophageal cancer, bladder cancer, and asthma.
According to the AIHW data, the leading causes of death across Australia is coronary heart disease, followed by dementia including Alzheimer's disease, and then cerebrovascular disease.
AIHW defines cerebrovascular disease as disorders regarding blood vessels supplying the brain and other membranes.
Nationally there were 821,472 deaths between 2017 and 2021, with 393,959 female deaths reported and 427,513 male deaths reported.
Journalist at the Southern Highland News covering council yarns and community news. Got a tip or a story to tell? Email vera.demertzis@southernhighlandnews.com.au or call on 0427 250 908.
