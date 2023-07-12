The Ararat Advertiser
Roger Fletcher to open Sheepvention Rural Expo

July 12 2023 - 12:00pm
Roger Fletcher. Picture via The Daily Liberal.
Founder of Fletcher International Exports, and a renowned face within the wool industry, Roger Fletcher is set to open Sheepvention Rural Expo on Sunday August 6 at 12.30pm.

