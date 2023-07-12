The Ararat Advertiser
Marina Prior and David Hobson head to Ararat for their The 2 Of Us tour

Updated July 13 2023 - 3:20pm, first published 9:00am
Marina Prior and David Hobson will bring 'The 2 of Us' tour to Ararat Town Hall on August 12.
Soprano and Tenor powerhouse legends of Musical Theatre and Opera, Marina Prior and David Hobson will bring 'The 2 of Us' tour to Ararat Town Hall on August 12.

Local News

