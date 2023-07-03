The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Sixth consecutive net zero per cent rate increase for Ararat Rural City budget

Updated July 3 2023 - 12:06pm, first published 11:58am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ararat Rural City Council adopts 2023/24 budget
Ararat Rural City Council adopts 2023/24 budget

Work to deliver the Ararat Rural City Council budget 2023-24 is underway after the adoption of the budget at the Tuesday June 27, council meeting.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.