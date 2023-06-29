The Ararat Advertiser
Gallery Community Wall: Stitching together an exhibition

Updated June 29 2023 - 2:21pm, first published 2:04pm
Ararat Gallery TAMA visual arts coordinator Katy Mitchell and Ararat Gallery TAMA volunteer Sue Kennedy. Picture supplied.
Twelve hand-embroidered works by Ararat's Stitching Circle is the latest Community Wall exhibition at Ararat Gallery TAMA, which celebrates art by the community.

