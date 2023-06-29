Gallery Community Wall: Stitching together an exhibition

Twelve hand-embroidered works by Ararat's Stitching Circle is the latest Community Wall exhibition at Ararat Gallery TAMA, which celebrates art by the community.
Stitching Circle members were challenged to create pieces using reclaimed fabric, lace, and buttons for this display.
Formed in 2021, Stitching Circle is a friendly community gathering for lovers of stitching and like-minded creatives, founded by long-time Gallery volunteer, Sue Kennedy, in partnership with Ararat Gallery TAMA.
Ararat Gallery Visual Arts Coordinator Katy Mitchell said the Stitching Circle Exhibition was the brainchild of Sue Kennedy.
"Stitching Circle was formed to bring together folks who love stitching, crochet and knitting, and help residents enrich their lives through activity and social connections, over creative projects.
"With this challenge, participants took inspiration from their recent travels, nature, and their surroundings. The pieces showcase the talents, stitching techniques, and stories of each member.
"It's an extremely rewarding experience seeing attendees rediscover their love for needlework and have the opportunity to share it with others.
"This Community Wall display seeks to connect the wider Ararat community through the art of stitching, a medium that has the ability to engage with people of all ages."
The Stitching Circle is hosted in the Ararat Gallery TAMA Studio on the first Thursday of the month at 1 pm, and at the Ararat Library on the third Thursday of the month, also at 1 pm. All abilities are welcome - sessions are free to attend.
The Stitching Circle Exhibition will be displayed on the Gallery Community Wall until early September 2023.
.
