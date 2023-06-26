The East Grampians Health Service physiotherapy department is the recipient of new equipment thanks to a generous donation from the Freemasons Foundation and the United Ararat Lodge 935.
The donation of $5640 has been used to purchase two ear oximeters, a pulse oximeter, blood pressure cuff, a treadmill/walking machine, rowing machine, recumbent stationary bike and an upright stationary bike for use in exercises classes run by the physiotherapy department at the EGHS Community Health Centre.
The department regularly assists Ararat and the surrounding community to remain physically active through one-on-one consults and rehabilitation exercise groups, including members of the community who may experience heart or lung conditions, cancer, chronic pain, diabetes and acute injury, in addition to many other chronic diseases.
The new equipment has enhanced the department's ability to run the exercise classes, as-well-as improve the experience of people from the community with chronic disease or injury.
EGHS Director of Community Services Sarah Woodburn said the donation was initiated through a pulmonary rehabilitation class member who suggested that exercise physiology staff write to the Freemasons for assistance.
The United Ararat Lodge was pleased to assist the physiotherapy department at the Community Health Centre and worked with EGHS exercise physiologist Sam Padarcic to finalise the grant application to the Freemasons Foundation.
Ms Woodburn said East Grampians Health Service was grateful to receive contributions from the Freemasons Foundation and the United Ararat Lodge 935 for new equipment.
"This equipment will enhance the delivery of our pulmonary class and the many other exercise rehabilitation services that we offer to the local Ararat community and surrounds," she said.
A special morning tea was held to acknowledge the donation of the new gym equipment, attended by Chairman of the Freemasons Foundation Rodney Lavin, members of the United Ararat Lodge 935 and EGHS staff.
East Grampians Health Serice chief executive Nick Busg said the United Ararat Lodge were strong supporters of EGHS.
"They have funded scholarships for our staff to upskill, equipment such as chairs for the dialysis department and the upgrade to the Garden View Court pergola, and we are grateful for their support of this project, which will benefit many members of our wider Ararat community," he said.
