The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

East Grampians Health Service physiotherapy department benefits from Freemasons' donation

June 26 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Guests at the morning tea to acknowledge the support of the EGHS physiotherapy department by the Freemasons Foundation and United Ararat Lodge 935, L-R: EGHS Manager of Community Services Sarah Woodburn, John Wilkinson, Richard Parkin, Graham Russell, Bill Jones, Chairperson of the Freemasons Foundation Rodney Lavin, EGHS chief physiotherapist Christine Perry, EGHS chief executive Nick Bush, Wissam El Eter; Seated, EGHS exercise physiologist Samuel Padarcic and Len Baker. Picture supplied.
Guests at the morning tea to acknowledge the support of the EGHS physiotherapy department by the Freemasons Foundation and United Ararat Lodge 935, L-R: EGHS Manager of Community Services Sarah Woodburn, John Wilkinson, Richard Parkin, Graham Russell, Bill Jones, Chairperson of the Freemasons Foundation Rodney Lavin, EGHS chief physiotherapist Christine Perry, EGHS chief executive Nick Bush, Wissam El Eter; Seated, EGHS exercise physiologist Samuel Padarcic and Len Baker. Picture supplied.

The East Grampians Health Service physiotherapy department is the recipient of new equipment thanks to a generous donation from the Freemasons Foundation and the United Ararat Lodge 935.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.