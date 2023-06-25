The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Autonomous farm machinery webinar to future proof horticulture

Updated June 26 2023 - 9:40am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Autonomous farm machinery webinar to future proof horticulture
Autonomous farm machinery webinar to future proof horticulture

A free webinar to future proof horticulture in a changing climate will be held on Thursday, June 29.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.