Autonomous farm machinery webinar to future proof horticulture

A free webinar to future proof horticulture in a changing climate will be held on Thursday, June 29.
Agriculture Victoria supported by Agri Automation Australia is offering growers and industry an opportunity to hear Agri Automation Australia present their autonomous GOtrack and Burro products through this webinar / Q and A session joined by product specialists from Burro in USA.
Presented by Burro presenters Chris Theisen and Don Black and GOtrack presenter Cam Clifford, the webinar will be the first in a series of monthly webinar / Q and A sessions focused on future considerations and innovations in horticulture.
GOtrack is a retro-fit system, designed to transform your tractor to AutoDrive or Line Assist control, allowing remote operation or steering support while operating tools like sprayers and mowers.
Burros are electric self-driving platform robots that can carry and tow, they are designed to work with people and optimise productivity on farms.
Agri Automation Australia are responding to the challenges of farm labour shortages, providing practical and proven technologies to enhance operations and reduce worker fatigue.
The free webinar will take place on Microsoft Teams between 12:30pm and 1:30pm. To register, click here.
