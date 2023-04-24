The Ararat Advertiser
Fenn returns in style for the win and 100th run

April 24 2023 - 3:00pm
Paul Fenn has returned to the Stawell and Ararat Cross Country Club 2023 season in style, wrapping up his 100th run with the club, fastest time and overall win in the Mitre 10, 5km Handicap.

