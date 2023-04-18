Explore the possibilities of drawing with Wickliffe artist W. Howard Brandenburg

Spend Thursday morning exploring your creativity and drawing alongside works from the TAMA Collection in a workshop led by local artist W. Howard Brandenburg on April 20 at the Gallery.
Brandenburg will guide an informative and stimulating workshop on making use of sketching techniques on scrolls to help participants develop their own concepts for art, design, and problem solving.
Ararat Rural City Mayor Jo Armstrong said Ararat Gallery TAMA delivered a range of art workshops and other participatory events for all members of the community.
"Over the school holidays, young people have the opportunity to experiment, free up their creativity and broaden their drawing techniques with an established local artist," Cr Armstrong said.
"In this workshop, artist W. Howard Brandenburg will guide visitors in a range of experimental drawing exercises designed to develop and expand your drawing skills.
"No matter your ability, the Gallery's programs will help participants explore a variety of techniques in a fun and engaging manner."
W. Howard Brandenburg is an artist based in Wickliffe and is fascinated in what makes the human species so successful and what that success means for the balance of nature.
Suitable for ages 12 and over. Limited places available - to book the FREE 'Introduction to Concept and Composition Development Using Scrolls' workshop, visit araratgallerytama.com.au/public-programs/ . For more information, contact Ararat Gallery TAMA on (03) 5355 0220.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.