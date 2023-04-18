The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Explore the possibilities of drawing with Wickliffe artist W. Howard Brandenburg

April 18 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Explore the possibilities of drawing with Wickliffe artist W. Howard Brandenburg
Explore the possibilities of drawing with Wickliffe artist W. Howard Brandenburg

Spend Thursday morning exploring your creativity and drawing alongside works from the TAMA Collection in a workshop led by local artist W. Howard Brandenburg on April 20 at the Gallery.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.