Gin lovers and Pyrenees visitors are in for a treat, with Mrs Baker's Still House set to host a series of gin making masterclasses to showcase the distilling process and allow people to brew their very own bottle of spirits.
Starting Sunday February 5, A Botanist's Journey to Gin will take visitors on a journey through distillation, from selecting the best herbs, spices, fruits, and botanicals as ingredients, to the final production of gin.
Visitors will also have the chance to let their inner-scientist shine through as they use beakers and test-tubes to blend their own bottle of gin and store it in a custom-labelled bottle.
The process is close to Still House founder Jane Baker's heart, who said she struggled to find use in her university botany degree before happening upon gin making.
Mrs Baker said she discovered gin making through wanting to produce fortified wine for her other business, Wimmera Hills Winery.
"Once we got our licence and our still we thought 'Let's give gin a go'," she recalled.
"All of a sudden going full circle and using botany skills, plant identification and research on plants has come back and is greatly needed."
Mrs Baker said it was this newfound passion for gin making which helped her found Mrs Baker's Still House in 2016, as well as begin A Botanist's Journey to Gin events.
"When you're passionate about something you always want to share it with people. You become one of those boring people at dinner parties who won't stop talking about the things that excite you the most," she laughed.
"This is a beautiful way to teach people slowly so they can learn, engage, touch, smell, and participate in the creating of their own gin."
The event will run for three hours from 11am to 2pm, after which attendees will take home their own brewed bottle of gin, as well as a book featuring illustrations of the various botanicals used at the still house, which were drawn by Mrs Baker's daughter.
The Still House founder said she was committed to holding such events at least once a month.
"Most people that come have said they never thought about how gin was made, it was just something they bought at the bottle shop," Mrs Baker said.
"When you slow down and step through it, you suddenly realise how much craft and decisions are made right through the processes. With a deeper understanding of things, you appreciate them more."
Tickets for A Botanist's Journey to Gin are $180 per person and are available via Eventbrite.
Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
