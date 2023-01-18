The Ararat Advertiser
Mrs Baker's Still House will hold monthly events to showcase the gin making process

Vincent Dwyer
By Vincent Dwyer
Updated January 18 2023 - 5:19pm, first published 4:00pm
Jane Baker (second, left) will help visitors create their own custom blend of gin. Picture contributed.

Gin lovers and Pyrenees visitors are in for a treat, with Mrs Baker's Still House set to host a series of gin making masterclasses to showcase the distilling process and allow people to brew their very own bottle of spirits.

