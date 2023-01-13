Ararat residents were given a rude awakening on Thursday morning, with dozens of homes and businesses suddenly losing power.
The incident occurred around 8am on Thursday morning, January 12, during which 2400 residents across the town were left without power.
A representative from electricity distribution company Powercor said the network failure was the result of a bird coming into contact with infrastructure.
"Our team progressively restored power to customers throughout the morning, while crews conducted repairs to the network," the spokesperson said.
"All customers were back on supply by early afternoon. Thank you to our customers for their patience during this repair work."
Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.