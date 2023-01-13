The Ararat Advertiser
Thousands of Ararat residents were left without power after a bird collided with electricity infrastructure

Vincent Dwyer
Vincent Dwyer
January 13 2023 - 5:00pm
A Powercor spokesperson said electricity was lost due to a bird colliding with infrastructure. Picture file.

Ararat residents were given a rude awakening on Thursday morning, with dozens of homes and businesses suddenly losing power.

