On Friday June 3 local citizens were recognised for their bravery, leadership and service to the community they displayed during major incidents and events in recent years.
An award ceremony was held at the Victoria Police Academy Chapel to honour not just these police officers but members of the public who played a part in assisting police during these events.
Awards included the Medal for Courage, Medal for Merit, Chief Commissioner's Commendation and the Citizen's Commendation.
A number of local community members have been recognised for their bravery during a tragic house fire in December 2019.
While off duty, Leading Senior Constable Healey was one of the first people on scene at a house fire tearing through an Elmhurst home, retrieving the body of an elderly resident with the help of a number of locals.
Community members: Jonathan Keith, Sarah Keith, Justin McKenzie, Geoff Penna, Geoff Rogers, Steve Whiting, Mark Stephens and Peter Wilson were all given a Victoria Police Citizen's Commendation at a ceremony held at the Victoria Police Academy.
Local Elmhurst Police Member, Leading Senior Constable Grant Healy VA who received the Victoria Police Valour Award in March was also present to assist with presenting the citizens awards.
He was just the 352nd recipient of the award in Victoria Police's 169 year history Sergeant William Rogerson of Armadale's police station the first officer to receive the award in 189 according to the Victoria Police Historical Society.
