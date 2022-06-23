The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Community members commended for act of bravery

JH
By James Halley
June 23 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RECOGNISED: Elmurst residents recognised for act of bravery in 2019 at the Victoria Polcie Academy Chapel.

On Friday June 3 local citizens were recognised for their bravery, leadership and service to the community they displayed during major incidents and events in recent years.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JH

James Halley

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.