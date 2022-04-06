subscribers-only,

The Ararat Police station held a celebratory morning tea on April 5 to celebrate Elmhurst's Leading Senior Constable Grant Healey receiving the Victorian Police's highest honour. Superintendent Ian Milner, Senior Sergeant Damian Ferrari, Inspector Jo Janes and members of the Ararat Police Station joined Leading Senior Constable Healey to celebrate receiving the Valour award for an act of bravery on December 28, 2019. While off duty Leading Senior Constable Healey was one of the first people on scene at a house fire tearing through an Elmhurst home, retrieving the body of an elderly resident with the help of a number of locals. Leading Senior Constable Healey said it was "pretty humbling and a little bit embarrassing" to be recognised for his efforts. "It is what Police officers do," he said. "There have been officers who do much more and not be recognised, it is part of our job. "I have had emails from past and present colleagues, the support I have received has been amazing." MORE NEWS: The Valour award was presented to Leading Senior Constable Healey at the Victoria Police academy in Glen Waverley at the end of March, in front of his family, friends and a class of graduating police officers. "Police graduations are a really special day, I still hold mine up there with my wedding and child's birth," he explained. "To be able to experience something like that a second time, I am really blessed. "It was a little bit hard to march again in a five minute session after 20 years. "All of my friends and colleagues were there, so it was a really special day." The local resident who helped Leading Senior Constable Healey on the day has been nominated for Victoria Police citizen commendations with the award ceremony slated for late April. "I would have loved to have the locals to be with me on the day but they will be recognised in due time," Leading Senior Constable Healey said. He is just the 352nd recipient of the award in Victoria Police's 169 year history Sergeant William Rogerson of Armadale's police station the first officer to receive the award in 189 according to the Victoria Police Historical Society. While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from The Ararat Advertiser. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the Ararat shire, sign up here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/147404245/14efa8f6-9539-48aa-b079-04092e09ca29.JPG/r0_305_6000_3695_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg