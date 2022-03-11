sport, local-sport,

Lake Bolac (division 1) and Aradale (division 2) are the Grampians Saturday Pennant 2021-22 competition champions. The Grand Final of the Grampians Division 1 competition saw Lake Bolac and District Bowling Club defeat Stawell Golf Bowling Club at the Ararat Bowls Club. Lake Bolac (68 shots) defeated Stawell Golf (54 shots) to claim a 10 point to two victory. At the conclusion of the season, only one point could separate the two grand finalists with Stawell ending up on top. Stawell Golf's Gary Blackman's rink was able to claim the small victory, 26-17 for the day. While it was a longer wait for it to finish the Stawell players continued to apply pressure to their counterparts right until the end despite the scoreline already favouring Malcom Curnow's Bolac rink. The second rink went the way of Lake Bolac, as they defeated Stawell 25 shots to 13. Stawell hit back in the second rink to win 26 shots to 17. With the title still up in the air it was Lake Bolac who would convincingly win the third and final rink 26 shots to 17. READ MORE: Division 2 In the Grand Final of the Grampians Saturday Pennant Division 2 2021-22 competition Aradale Bowls Club defeated Stawell Bowling Club. At the conclusion of the season Stawell sat on top of the ladder, 15 points in front of second placed Aradale. Aradale (76 shots) defeated Stawell (62 shots) to claim a 10 point to two victory. Stawell got off to a good start, doubling Aradale's score to win the first rink 28 shots to 18. Aradale fought back to win the second rink in dominant fashion, 31 shots to 13. The Ararat based side continued to win the third rink 27 shots to 21 to win the title in an upset victory. While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from The Ararat Advertiser. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the Ararat shire, sign up here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cassandra.langley/c55dacfd-4a08-4593-b48b-e481f58f6e26.jpg/r5_192_2044_1344_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg