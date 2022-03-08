subscribers-only,

Gason approves significant pay rise for most staff members. With over 160 staff at its Ararat factory, the manufacturing business rubber-stamped increases in salaries across its entire workforce. Gason managing director, Wayne Gason said the company had taken an active step to take care of their valued workforce. "This is a proud day for Gason, we wouldn't be here without the support of our employees." he said. "Gason will be paying above-market wages, making us one of the highest paying manufacturers in Regional Victoria." READ MORE: The company hoped the wage increase would recognise the solid efforts of current employees and attract new employees. "Living costs have exploded, a litre of petrol is approaching $2, we don't want our valued workers worrying about making ends meet," Mr Gason said. "Business is booming, orders for Gason farming equipment and our line of Eureka and Jindara wood heaters have been flying in, we want our employees to share our success. "Our employees need to be able to live comfortably and work in a safe, stress-free environment. "We are an employer of choice, and we are always on the search for more employees, we have good- paying roles on offer, if you want a job, come and get one." MORE NEWS: Gason have jobs going all year round and are on the look out for welders, painters, brake press operators, maintenance crew, purchasing managers, and compliance officers.

