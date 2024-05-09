Rats continue to rest up as bye comes at a 'perfect' time | WFNL round four

The Rats enter its WFNL bye, coming off a 14.9 (93) - 12.6 (78) win over Southern Mallee Thunder in round three.
Ararat led at every change on the way to its third win of the season.
"it was pretty back and forth most of the game except for the second quarter, where we got a bit of a jump, and we were able to hold on," Rats co-coach Tom Mills said.
Co-coach Tom Williamson continued his goal-kicking form with four goals, taking his season tally to 13.
While Jacob Bates, Adam Haslett and Xavier McLoughlan added two goals.
The impact of usual defenders Baydn Cosgriff and Haslett forward of the football impressed Mills.
"It was really good. A few guys played down there who hadn't played all year. So it's good to see a bit of versatility in the side," he said.
Luke Spalding, Cosgriff, Sam Cronin, Henry Shea, Jake Robinson and Cody Lindsay featured in the best at Alexandra Oval.
The Rats will have to continue changing its structure as it deals with multiple injuries.
However, with the bye this weekend, the side has taken the time to freshen up.
It had a session at the pool on Tuesday, May 7, before a "pretty decent session" on the training track on Thursday, May 9.
"It's perfect [timing), it gives us a chance to freshen up," Mills said.
"We still won't get some of our guys back, but we'll get a couple, which is nice. That just takes a load off a few, too."
The Rats return from the bye in round five and travel to Coughlin Park to face Horsham Saints.
