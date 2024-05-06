Fenn triumphs again as 2024 SACCC Trounson Family 8km handicap winner

Paul Fenn has won the Stawell and Ararat Cross Country Club's (SACCC) Trounson Family 8km Handicap in convincing fashion, to add to his victory in the same race in 2019.
The scene was set for a fantastic race this past Sunday, in the Trounson Family 8km Handicap, held in the bushland that surrounds Selwood Drive in Ararat.
With pristine autumn conditions bolstering the 18 runners who set off on one of the season's most gruelling scheduled races, spirits were surprisingly high before the challenge which lay ahead.
As entries were finalised, there were some last minute additions to the field that caught some of the members' attention.
A fit Russell Harris had entered (2001 past winner of the event) and also club legend (8 time Club Champion: 1981-83 & 1985-89) Frank Shevlin, who made a surprise return to competition.
A number of members were also backing up after completing significant events over the past couple weeks.
Notably, Nathan Bendelle returned from a life changing experience in the London Marathon 2 weeks ago.
Whilst, Alex Prockter, Annie Brown and Leah Seabohm impressively started the race, just one week after completing the Ballarat Marathon.
In addition to this, Matt Haddow, Steph Carrol and Adrian Van Raaphorst also backed up after the Half Marathon at the same named event.
So, it was fair to say the race was full of inspiration, even without knowing how the race was yet to unfold.
Annie Brown, Steph Hughes and Steph Carrol all made their intentions clear early on, as they flew over the testing 'goats trails' that link on to the One Tree Hill Ridge line.
However, it was one of the backmarkers (Paul Fenn) who set a cracking pace early to drop his fellow training partner, Mark Thompson.
The race that includes a technical and unrelenting 3 lap course, unfolded in the later stages, keeping spectators guessing on who would cross the line to take home the much celebrated prize.
In ultra impressive fashion, it was former World Cross Country Australian representative, Paul Fenn who would take home the spoils for the day, some 27 seconds ahead of Steph Carrol (2nd place) and just over 90 seconds ahead of Steph Hughes (3rd place).
"I'm really happy to win the Trouson Family 8km again," Fenn said.
"I've known the Trouson's since I was a kid and it's great to take home another sash from their race.
"The course is tough and unforgiving. You don't get much rest at any point, so you really have to work for it."
Fastest over the course for the day was again Paul Fenn (32' 57"), putting 4 minutes into the next fastest runner (Mark Thompson) 36' 59".
Matt Haddow was next fastest in 42' 31".
Fastest female was Leah Seabohm in 45' 23", followed by Steph Hughes just 12 seconds behind (45' 35") and Annie Brown (47' 07").
Next week, will see a rest week in the schedule for Mother's Day.
The next run will take place in two weeks on Sunday, May 19.
It will be the Clem Hall 5km Handicap at Hodges Track, in Stawell.
Race briefing will take place at 8.45am sharp for a 9am start.
More information about registration and entry can be accessed on the club website at https://www.revolutionise.com.au/stawellandararat
