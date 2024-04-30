From Ararat to NCAA: Paddy Turner's punt pays off with College dream

Balancing studies and sports can be daunting for many young students; however, only a handful of Australians can say they do it with millions of people watching.
Ararat punting folk hero Paddy Turner is entering his third season with the Colorado State University Rams, an NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision member in the Mountain West Conference.
Despite facing challenges and a steep learning curve, Turner has excelled, earning recognition and accolades for his performance.
The experience of playing college football in the US has been transformative for Turner, offering unique opportunities and memorable experiences.
The former Stawell Gift runner and Greater Western Victoria Rebels product counts every day as a blessing as he plies his trade.
"Everything happens for a reason," he said.
"Through a number of injuries, losing interest in other sports, and evidently COVID-19, the opportunity came up [to move to the US].
"With the support of my family, girlfriend and friends, I thought, why not? I wanted to learn more and give it everything I had.
"I was nervous and scared... but I certainly have no regrets because the experience has been truly amazing."
Turner admits that translating innate AFL skills into college football is more complex than it sounds.
"I had a rough start to my career," he admitted.
"I have had my fair share of sprays from coaches in Australia; each of them deserved for poor performances, but they certainly don't compare to over here.
"[The[ attention to detail is another level and you find out pretty quickly if you have stuffed up and you also find out you never want to do it again."
However, his perseverance paid dividends tenfold for the 24-year-old.
In 2023, he was named on the Ray Guy Award watch list, the most prestigious punter-specific award in College Football.
"[To] be recognised was special," he said.
"At the end of the day, a conference champ ring would mean a whole lot more."
There are 10 divisions and 134 teams in the NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision.
The season begins in late August and ends in January, culminating with the College Football Playoff National Championship game.
Most teams play 12 regular season games per year, with about nine against conference opponents.
Established in 1893, the Rams are one of the biggest colleges in the Mountain West Conference.
They have long-standing rivalries with Colorado, Wyoming, and Air Force.
Turner said game day is unlike anything he had seen in Australia.
"Think of a Friday night AFL game, but instead of having half Richmond Fans and Half Collingwood fans, for example, it is just a 100% home crowd," he said.
"It is loud, crazy and non-stop hype for three hours.
"Playing in front of 100,000 for my first game, I remember crying when I ran out with so many emotions overwhelming me."
The 131-year-old team attracts fans across generations, ready to "bleed green and gold" for the side.
"As a team, we do a thing called Ram Walk," he said.
"We get dropped off from the team hotel and walk down a main road of campus, meeting all our fans... They are definitely the best fans in America.
"A game I will always remember was playing against our rivals, Colorado, where there were nine million people watching on TV. Lil Wayne and The Rock were there, and I got a cheeky fist bump."
Since Colin Scotts first received a scholarship to the University of Hawaii in 1987, more than 50 Australians have played College Football in the past 18 years, with the majority lining up as punters.
Prokick Australia, established in 2007, trains and assists Australians looking to crack the highly lucrative Australian market.
"The Prokick Crew over here is certainly growing," he said.
"When you come up against a team with another Aussie, it sure makes pregame more fun because you get to catch up and talk crap.
"We all face similar adversity, so everyone is usually a phone call or a text away. Even if you haven't met someone, they are very welcoming and provide good advice."
As the son of AFL cult hero Scott Turner, Paddy wanted to play at the highest level, but injuries made him re-evaluate his future.
Fortunately, he and other Australians playing in 2023 could transition their AFL skills into the US' biggest sport, leading to a dramatic evolution of the punting position.
"I mix in the rugby [kick] with the traditional [punt], depending on the conditions and the opponents," Turner said.
"I think just being able to adapt and change my technique based on conditions, opponents, and game situations is important.
"I ran at a few Stawell Gifts under Marcus Cooper, so maybe Coach will let me run a fake one day and try to use whatever speed I have left."
In typical Australian self-depreciative, Turner uses humour to deflect the pressure placed on a punter.
While he may only kick the ball six or seven times a game and ride the bench for three hours, each punt is critical to the success of his team, college and fan base.
"The mental side involves realising that the success or failure of the previous punt does not affect the next punt," he said.
"Every rep is a new one on its own, and it must be treated that way. Early on, I rode the wave of momentum and comparison, which is a dangerous line to ride.
"Being more mature and experienced has given me some composure to go out there and execute no matter what."
With the make-or-break deadline hanging over him each week, Turner tries to stay as calm and relaxed as possible.
"I meditate about three hours before the game," he said.
"I just zone out with my headphones on, listening to songs that remind me of my family and good times."
In two seasons with the Rams, Turner has averaged about 41 net yards (about 38m) per punt.
In his first season in 2022, he averaged 39 net yards (35m) before improving to 43.3 net yards (40m) in 2023.
He was also credited with one assisted tackle; however, he is happy "swinging the leg" 10 metres behind the line of scrimmage.
"When I first got here, I wanted [to play other positions] so bad," he said.
"But since seeing the hits they cop and the bumps and bruises the next day... [and] I have copped a couple of hits here and there, and it is not something I would choose to do repetitively."
Being more than 14,000 kilometres from home, Turner said staying in contact with friends and family is vital, albeit with a 16-hour time difference.
"I know, win or lose, they have my back, and they're always the first on the phone," he said.
"My girlfriend Jacki lives over here now, which makes everything easier. She has been my rock, and I certainly would not be in the position I am today without her."
With two seasons remaining at the Rams, Turner knows his time at Fort Collins, Colorado, is limited.
"I just want to make an impact on those around me, create happiness for everyone, and have some fun along the way," he said.
"I have been lucky to travel [to] New York, LA, and Nashville. Nashville takes the top spot by far. That place was amazing.
"But being able to play football in Hawaii, San Diego, and all over the country in some pretty cool places has been fun.
"It's a cliche, but I am honestly taking it day by day and counting my lucky stars each day."
