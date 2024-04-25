Wild Misty Mountain reopens after devastating Pomonal fires

As Wild Misty Mountain rises from the ashes against the majestic backdrop of the Grampians, the blackened earth nudging the walls of the converted farmhouse reflects the close call this eclectic event venue in Pomonal had when the fires raged through the region in February.
Yet, owner Jemma Pursell's unwavering resilience to rebuild leaves a lasting impression. She opened the doors of her mystical paradise to just weeks after the fires, with 90 people at the special event to enjoy a meal and live music.
"The community has been fantastic," she said.
She had considered not reopening because she had no staff, but the locals encouraged her to persevere and helped clear tables and wash dishes during the special night.
Ms Pursell sleeps in her vehicle with a tent protecting her few personal possessions. When the fire tore through Pomonal, it took her home, all of the outbuildings on her property, trailer, and possessions. But the fire was not the first challenge she has faced in the four years she has owned the property.
She survived two years of COVID-19 lockdowns from 2020-2021 and, last year's flood which closed the venue for three months.
Ms Persell is aware of the enormity facing her as she tries to rebuild using her own resources and ingenuity.
The fire destroyed the 180-year-old converted train carriage and outbuildings, so she has no accommodation for her staff or musicians, even those who want to come and perform to help her back on her feet.
She needs caravans or buses or anything that can accommodate musicians and staff.
"As long as they are waterproof, I can fix them up, so if anyone has old vans or buses they don't need, I would appreciate anything we can use to house staff so we can open regularly," she said.
Reliving the day the fire began, Ms Pursell said it happened so quickly.
"It was hard to comprehend that we had to leave."
All but one of her staff evacuated when the warning came. Eighteen-year-old Julien Tritschler stayed and helped put out some spot fires near the restaurant, using bottled water and soft drinks from the fridges.
The CFA battled the blaze and saved the central part of the building, including the kitchen and bathroom.
After evacuating, Ms Pursell and Mr Tritschler slept in their cars at Green Hill Lake Park overnight before returning to see what was left.
Clearing away the burnt remains is difficult without a trailer, which was lost in the fire, as was her laptop containing her business records and family photos, plus her clothes and personal possessions.
But it's hard to let go of a dream, and she is grateful for what was saved compared to what others lost.
Four years ago, Ms Pursell bought her piece of paradise in Pomonal.
"I grew up on a farm, and after moving to Australia and living in Melbourne for a while, I decided city life wasn't for me," she said.
"I knew if I had my own place, I could combine my love of music and hospitality," she said.
"I built, furnished, and converted the original farmhouse and outbuildings into Wild Misty Mountain from Op Shops in Stawell and Ararat; so, I can do it again."
Events will be listed on the Wild Misty Mountain Facebook page and may be limited to weekends at this stage.
Ms Pursell's father followed her to Victoria and settled in Pomonal.
He lost his home in the fires, too.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.