Hawks stumble against Tigers, Eagles soar past Bulldogs, Demons down Pumas

Tatyoon's premiership defence started with a loss, while Ararat's sent a strong message to the competition in the opening round of the Mininera & District Football League's 2024 season.
In a rematch of last year's grand final, the Hawk's hosted Woorndoo-Mortlake and unveiled its 2023 MDFL premiership flag.
However, subsequent highlights were few and far between.
Hayden Walters kicked the game's first goal, followed by a William Henderson major three minutes later as the Hawks took a 16-2 lead into the first break.
Fired up, the Tigers kicked five of the next six goals in the second quarter; at the main break, Woorndoo-Mortlake held a 34-24 lead.
Coach Tunbridge used all of his available time to gear up his players during the long break, and the Hawks came out a different side.
While Tatyoon dominated play, maintaining possession for most of the third quarter, they struggled to convert its opportunities into goals.
The Hawks held the Tigers to just one goal and reduced the margin to 43-39 following a James Shanhun goal after the siren.
However, it was the last time the side would score as Woorndoo-Mortlake took control of the game in the final quarter.
The Tigers kicked two goals from eight scoring shots while keeping the reigning premiers scoreless, ultimately winning the game 8.13 (61) to 5.9 (39).
Trent Baird, James Shanhun, Sam Phillips, Jay Anderson, David Brady and Hayden Walters were named in the Hawks best.
A well-drilled Ararat Eagles have doubled the SMW Rovers score, spoiling the Bulldogs first home game of the season.
The 2022 MDFL premiers kicked eight goals in the first quarter to kick off the season in style, taking a 25 point lead at the first break.
Any attempt at reducing the margin by the hosts was thwarted by the Eagles, who continued to outscore the Bulldogs.
Ararat went into the main break 42 point leaders.
In the second half, the SMW Rovers made adjustments to limit the Eagles scoring, with only three goals added by both sidess.
Nevertheless, Ararat went into the final break with a 35 point lead.
The Eagles flexed their defensive prowess, preventing the home side from kicking a goal in the final quarter, eventually winning 15.18 (108) to 8.6 (54).
Ararat Rats premiership player Thomas Cousins kicked three goals on debut and was named best on ground for the victors.
Ryan Weppner, Mason Kelly and Jackson Taurau were also named in the best.
Lismore-Derrinallum's eight goals in the third quarter pushed the side to a 104-point win against Moyston-Willaura.
Former South Barwon recruit Blake Scott kicked five goals on debut for the Demons as it won 18.20 (128) to 3.6 (24).
Great Western's first game at Stawell's Central Park was a learning experience, going down to Glenthompson-Dunkeld by 45 points.
Wayward kicking hurt the Lions, who had 23 scoring shots against the Rams 28, but ultimately lost 17.11 (113) to 9.14 (68).
Forward Zach Burgess, previously of the Hamilton Kangaroos, kicked six goals in his first game for Glenthompson-Dunkeld.
In one of the closet games of the round, Wickliffe-Lake Bolac defeated Hawkesdale-Macarthur by 25 points.
It was neck and neck in the first half, before a four goal third quarter gave the Magpies the break it needed.
Penshurst had the biggest win of the round, thumping Caramut by 181 points with Souther Australian recruit Ian Milera kicking seven goals.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.