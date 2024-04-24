The Ararat Advertiser
The Ararat Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Rats ready to face old mentor after opening round win | WFNL round two

Lucas Holmes
By Lucas Holmes
April 24 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

After a come-from-behind win over Horsham in round one of the WFNL, the Rats are preparing to face old mentor Matt Walder and the Warrack Eagles on Saturday, April 27.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucas Holmes

Lucas Holmes

Sports Journalist

Lucas is a sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He completed his Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. Lucas is originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.