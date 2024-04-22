Haddow's fitness takes out the 3km Handicap, Thompson takes line honours

Matt Haddow has proved his fitness on the eve of his next Half Marathon at the Ballarat Marathon Festival next week, to take out the Handicap victory in the Stawell and Ararat Cross Country Club's annual Conqueror of The Hill 3000m Handicap.
Conditions were less than motivating when competitors arrived to see a blanket of clouds loitering across the top of Ararat's famous One Tree Hill ridgeline.
Runners knew of the challenge that lay ahead, with the constant and unrelenting steep gradients of the hill that all locals understand and respect.
With the prospect of 3km of climbing ahead and then finishing in the clouds, runners wearily were trying to motivate themselves at the startline.
As the race was generously rewarded with both a handicap winners sash and a beautiful cup trophy, for the fastest up the hill (donated by club Life Member Steven Baird), the race was run as a sealed handicap (mass start).
Paul Fenn and Mark Thompson set the pace with Matt Haddow, invitation runner Mark Peacock and Leah Seabohm all pushing the pace early before the steep climbs commenced.
Running about 1km along Picnic Road for the first part of the race, runners were well aware the hardest challenge was yet to come, when the real race would start at the base of One Tree Hill.
At the halfway mark of the race, it was Paul Fenn who had laid down the gauntlet to Mark Thompson, in creating a gap between the long-time training partners.
However, it was One Tree Hill that claimed another scalp, when Fenn was overtaken by Thompson in the later stages of the climb.
"The climb is just a race against yourself in the end," Thompson said.
"Fenny will most likely towel me up in most races this year, so today, I'll take this victory happily."
The fastest female runners were led by Leah Seabohm at 19' 21", followed by new SACCC members Steph Hughes (21' 18") and Steph Carrol (21' 45").
Once the fastest across the line was decided, the major spoils for the day came from the 3km Handicap.
It was to his surprise that Matt Haddow was first in the handicap, with Mark Thompson taking second place (eight seconds behind Haddow) and just two-tenths of a second in front of Steph Carrol, who took third place.
As a well being, a respected local Teacher, and an accomplished Musician, to his astonishment, Matt Haddow is now becoming a decorated athlete.
Since starting running some regular Parkruns and then joining the SACCC, Matt Haddow has been a big part of reinvigorating the member base and culture that ecompasses the SACCC and its proud history.
Taking on the role of Vice President of the club in 2024, it is clear that Matt Haddow's motivations to be a part of this club, are far from just self-serving.
"I really didn't expect that today," Haddow said.
Haddow is set to run in the inaugural Ballarat Marathon Festival next week in what will be his second Half Marathon event in his life.
"I'm really looking forward to just putting on my headphones and pinpointing someone who is running my pace to cruise along with and just see how it goes," Haddow said.
Not setting any lofty goals, other than to finish next week's Half Marathon and enjoy the experience, Haddow related this approach to how he was able to take the Handicap victory in Sunday's race.
Next week, will see a rest week in the schedule to make space for the large contingent of SACCC members running in the inaugural Ballarat Marathon.
The club wishes all those who are participating, the best of luck and look forward to learning of their achievements next week.
The next run will take place in two weeks on Sunday, May 5.
It will be the Trounson Family 8km Handicap at Selwood Road, Ararat.
Race briefing will take place at 8.45am sharp for a 9am start.
More information about registration and entry can be accessed on the club website at https://www.revolutionise.com.au/stawellandararat
